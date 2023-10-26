'People want Erling Haaland to fail' - Pep Guardiola responds to those questioning Man City star after wasteful display against Young Boys

Pep Guardiola claimed "people want Erling Haaland to fail" while responding to critics after his somewhat wasteful display against Young Boys.

Man City beat Young Boys 3-1

Haaland scored a second-half brace

Missed a couple of opportunities as well

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker had been going through a goal drought as he had not found the net in five Champions League matches before striking twice in City's 3-1 triumph over Young Boys on Wednesday evening in Bern. However, in the first half, he missed a gilt-edged chance when through one-on-one and the City boss has defended his striker after a decisive display.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is important to have the chances, the people want him to fail," Guardiola told TNT Sports after the match.

"I am sorry, but this guy will score goals all his life. With the chances, he is an incredible threat. The players need the ability to find the pass like Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. But he is going to score until the last day he plays football."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's strike from the spot was his first continental goal after 543 minutes, since he scored against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarter-final of the previous edition. Nonetheless, he has scored 37 goals in 33 Champions League appearances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has sprung back to form in the nick of time as City are set to make a trip to Old Trafford to take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the derby on Sunday.