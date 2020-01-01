'He's a lot better than I was at 15' - Haaland backs Borussia Dortmund boy wonder Moukoko to shine

The Norwegian striker could have competition for his No 9 shirt in future years if the teenage sensation keeps progressing

Erling Haaland emerged as a teenage sensation, but has warned the there is an even more prodigious young talent ready to break through at .

Norwegian striker Haaland turned 20 in July and has already established himself among the top marksmen in German football.

His 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games since arriving in mid-season from Red Bull Salzburg came amid a overall tally of 44 goals in 40 appearances, split between the two clubs.

Haaland will be Dortmund's chief goal threat in the new campaign, but youngster Youssoufa Moukoko could also have a part to play.

Moukoko is 15 and has been a revelation at youth level, while also training with the Dortmund first team in the recently completed 2019-20 campaign.

He is with the Dortmund squad this week at their training camp in Bad Ragaz, , and will be eligible to play senior football when he turns 16 on November 20.

Haaland said: "He's a lot better than I was when I was 15. He trains at Borussia Dortmund and keeps up. I was in my home club, Bryne FK, when I was 15. You can't compare that."

-born striker Moukoko has played for at under-16 level and has also appeared for Dortmund in the Under-19 Bundesliga and the UEFA Youth League.

Haaland, quoted in the Westfalische Rundschau newspaper, suggested he would rather keep pressure off the prodigy.

"But it's hard when he's that good," Haaland said. "I don't think I've ever seen a 15-year-old that good."

Dortmund have stated their expectation that Jadon Sancho will stay at the club next season, amid strong interest from .

They are looking to build a side to challenge and the emergence of Moukoko in the coming seasons could be important, but it is likely to be Haaland and Sancho who hold the key to the team's success next term, should both remain with Dortmund.

Haaland added: "As a player, I want to win things, of course. If we improve compared to last year, we also have a great chance of holding something in our hands in the end."