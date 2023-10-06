Erling Haaland explains how he becomes a 'zombie' on the pitch as Man City star addresses whether he'll break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record

Erling Haaland called himself a "zombie" on the pitch and also addressed whether he will break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Haaland called himself a 'zombie'

Explained the addictive art of goalscoring

Opened up on breaking Alan Shearer's PL record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian has been in prolific form since he made the move to England scoring 44 Premier League goals in only 42 appearances. His insane record in front of goal led Martin Odegaard to call him a "beast" while Jurgen Klopp hailed him as a "force of nature".

However, Haaland labelled himself as a "zombie" on the pitch while explaining his addiction towards scoring goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I can drop in and touch the ball a couple of times but I am just kind of walking around, standing up there, making movements in my own world and not kind of… it’s difficult to explain. I go out of my body and become a zombie," he told The Telegraph.

Article continues below

"It’s kind of a bit of a ‘zone out’. Like looking around. Waiting for the chance. And when the chance comes I know I have to be ready, you know? I am still switched on but I kind of walk around and scan, scan. I am waiting for the chance and ‘if the ball comes there, this can happen, if the ball goes there, this can happen’. It’s a feeling.

"When the team are building up from the back I know I don’t need to be involved. I stand there and wait for the right moment to (snaps his fingers)," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alan Shearer still leads the Premier League all-time scoring charts with 260 strikes. Although Haaland is currently a long way off the mark, 216 strikes to be precise, there have been suggestions that he could set a new record if he continues his association with City for a few more years.

“How long is my contract? Three years and 10 months (left)? So, there is still time to do it, no?” Haaland asked.

When asked if he believes he can do it in such a short period he said: "I didn’t say that!" he chimed back. "That’s something you can’t think of. You have to think of the next game, the season and then these things come after a while. But if I will still be 15 years longer in England then why not? We will see.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will be looking to add to his tally when City make a trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.