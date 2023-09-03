Manchester City are set to offer their prolific striker a new contract in order to fend off potential Real Madrid and Saudi interest.

Haaland second-highest paid Premier League player

Only team-mate Kevin De Bruyne earns more

City will offer big money to keep Norwegian

WHAT HAPPENED? Fresh off a hat-trick in Saturday's win over Fulham, The Daily Star reports that Haaland is set to offered a wage in the region of £600,000 per week. It's clear that the English champions want to keep the striker at any cost.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs from Saudi Arabia have flexed their financial muscle this summer, luring several big names away from the Premier League. As for Real Madrid, they're looking for a Karim Benzema replacement after the Frenchman himself left for Saudi Arabia. Despite Jude Bellingham's electric start, Los Blancos will no doubt be keeping an eye on Haaland's situation.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 23 year old could be set for another big payday should City's plans come to fruition. In terms of his on-pitch future, Haaland is on international duty and will likely play a part in Norway's upcoming games against Jordan and Georgia.