Eriksen visits Inter training for first time since Euros collapse as he waits to resume career

Christian Eriksen has visited Inter's training facility for the first time since his collapse at Euro 2020 as the midfielder's wait to resume his career continues.

Eriksen suffered a health scare that sent shockwaves across the football world during Denmark's first group stage fixture against Finland at the European Championships.

The 29-year-old had to be resuscitated after he stopped breathing on the pitch and was subsequently admitted to hospital for tests, with doctors later confirming that he had experienced cardiac arrest.

Eriksen was released from hospital after six days under observation, but had to watch on from the sidelines as his Denmark team-mates made it all the way through to the Euros semi-finals and it is not yet known if he will be cleared to play competitively again.

However Inter have confirmed that the playmaker made his long-awaited return to the club on Wednesday while giving an update on his condition and the next stage in his recovery.

"This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile," a statement on the Nerazzurri's official website reads.

"The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process."

Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) before being sent home from hospital, which is designed to regulate any further disturbances in his heartbeat.

The Inter star's former Ajax team-mate Daley Blind was able to resume his career with the help of the device, but current Serie A rules prohibit its use in the Italian top-flight.

A member of the Italian FA's technical scientific committee, Francesco Braconaro, has said of the steps Eriksen would have to take to return to action at Inter: "Christian Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy. If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter."

