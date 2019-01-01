Eriksen free to 'do what he wants' as Spurs seek to fend off Real Madrid & Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to see the Dane agree a new contract with Tottenham, but is aware that the player will make the final call on his future

Christian Eriksen is free to “do what he wants” in contract talks with Tottenham, but Mauricio Pochettino is still hoping to see terms agreed and interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona ended.

The Danish playmaker is one of few senior stars in north London not to have penned an extension to his current deal over recent years.

As a result, transfer talk has started to build around a player who, as it stands, would be free to leave the club in 2020.

Spurs hope that situation, and any sale, can be avoided, but Pochettino is aware that the 26-year-old will dictate his own future.

He said when asked for an update on Eriksen’s situation: "I am not a person that suffers too much in this type of situation.

"Football is dynamic, Christian Eriksen is so important for Tottenham. You would like to have this type of player with you.

"It's [a new contract] a negotiation, it will be fantastic if he will commit to the club.

"It would be fantastic if he commits long term but he has every right to do what he wants.

"He is happy here, he is showing his commitment. Then what is going to happen between him and the club is not only in our hands."

Eriksen has been with Spurs since 2013.

He has taken in 250 appearances for the club and netted 62 goals.

A steady stream of assists has also been contributed down the years, earning him a reputation as one of the top creative influences in the Premier League.

Tottenham are hoping that his ongoing efforts will keep them in the hunt for title glory this season, with Pochettino’s side currently sat six points off the pace.

Their attention is about to switch to knockout competition, as they prepare to face Tranmere in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but they also have important top-flight fixtures to come against Manchester United, Fulham and Watford before the end of January.