Bosses dinner! Erik ten Hag & Sir Alex Ferguson meet up ahead of Man Utd's Europa League decider against Barcelona

Erik ten Hag has been spotted meeting up with legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Manchester United's crunch clash with Barcelona.

Huge week for Man Utd coming up

Red Devils host Barcelona in Europa League

Ten Hag could win first trophy against Newcastle

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag is currently overseeing preparations for two crucial Manchester United games this week, against Barcelona in the Europa League and Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup. The Dutchman took time out to prepare for the matches by catching up with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who certainly knows a thing or two about delivering trophies for Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sir Alex was the last Manchester United manager to taste victory over Barcelona. The Scot oversaw a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2008 on the way to lifting the European Cup for a second time as Red Devils boss. In total, Sir Alex won 38 trophies in his 26 years in charge of the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie on Thursday, with the scores level at 2-2 after the first leg at Camp Nou. The winners of the tie progress to the draw for the last 16 of the competition.