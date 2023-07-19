'That was already our problem' - Erik ten Hag pinpoints area Manchester United must improve after pre-season victory over Lyon

Erik ten Hag reiterated Manchester United's need to be more 'ruthless' in front of goal following his side's pre-season victory over Lyon.

Ten Hag highlights concern

United beat Lyon in pre-season

Insists it must improve

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the narrow 1-0 win over the French side, Ten Hag emphasised that the team needs to address a particular area of concern from last season, but expressed his contentment with the general performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have seen a lot of positives. So it was enjoyable to watch, it was how we want to see our team - front foot, lot of dynamics, be aggressive - so it was a very good game," Ten Hag told MUTV in their post-match comments.

"So, first half, how we started, three massive chances from the start but that is straight, the criticism, you have to score, you have to net. That was already our problem last year and we have to realise that, we have to be more ruthless and clinical in those situations," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United continued their pre-season prep with a game against Lyon. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek scored the only goal of the game with a fine volley from the edge of the box.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will head off on their US tour where they will face Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly.