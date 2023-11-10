'We are not happy' - Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford form after Man Utd star is sent off during disastrous Champions League defeat to Copenhagen

Erik ten Hag addressed Marcus Rashford's poor form and claimed he is "not happy" with his performances as a goal drought continues for the striker.

Rashford struggling for goals

Ten Hag "not happy" with performance

Insisted that he would regain top-form

WHAT HAPPENED? The English forward has been struggling for form in front of goal, scoring just once in all competitions, and his misfortune continued in United's latest 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. He was given his marching orders after stamping on defender Elias Jelert's ankle on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag while reflecting on Rashford's recent performances: "He is not happy. We are not happy. He has high expectations from himself. In this moment, he's not in his best form, but I know he will be back. When the team is playing better, he will play better, he will score goals, I'm confident of that, so yeah, also this season he will improve and score. He's totally in the team and aware of everything. he will be back on track and it can happen very quickly. Sometimes you only need one game and I'm sure he will get there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are significant expectations on Rashford as he was in sublime touch last season, scoring <32 goals across all competitions. However, he is currently on an eight-match barren run which has left the team wanting in attack.

United have lost nine out of their first 17 games across all competitions after the Champions League loss in Denmark which has raised questions on Ten Hag's future as well. However, the manager insisted that he is "focussed" on the process and the end result will follow.

"I think we often proved we can, like at Fulham, Brentford, this team can overcome big setbacks," he said. "It's about the end result and we have to win every game, so we are very disappointed. Finally, it's about the end result and it's always about a process, thinking about it and then managing the process, which is what I focus on."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will hope to bounce back to form when United take on newly promoted Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday.