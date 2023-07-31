'You have to invest' – Head coach Erik ten Hag fires transfer warning to Manchester United owners if they want to compete in the Premier League

Erik ten Hag sent a thinly-veiled message to Manchester United's owners to continue their investment in his team.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have already completed the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer and are closing in on the addition of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund for £60 million ($77m) plus add-ons. It represents a decent amount of investment from the unpopular owners, the Glazer family, but Ten Hag is asking for more support as United try to bridge the gap to Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic about his influence on the transfer process, Ten Hag said: “I’m totally involved, but you have seen all the investments which other clubs are making and you can’t compete in the Premier League for the top positions when you don’t invest in your squad. You see the market but I can do nothing for it or anyone else at United. It’s a choice: if you want to compete you have to invest.

“We are always looking for better quality. So if you want to be at United, you have to match a really high standard and when we find the opportunities to get better we have to do it because everyone is expecting the best from us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Hojlund transfer may be United's final significant addition of this summer's transfer window. The club also hold an interest in Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and haven't entirely ruled out a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane, but both moves are seemingly dependent on their budget. United's total spend under Ten Hag is now more than £350m ($450m).

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Hojlund deal should be completed as United's next piece of business, thereafter United will seek to offload some players, which could potentially fund an offer for Amrabat or others.