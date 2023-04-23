Erik ten Hag holding back 'key' to beating Man City as Man Utd boss vows FA Cup finalists will 'give everything' to halt rivals' treble quest

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his team will do all they can to try and wreck Manchester City's treble charge.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United will meet City in the FA Cup final after seeing off Brighton on penalties in the last four. City remain on course to win the treble this season, a feat only ever previously achieved in English football by United, and Ten Hag knows his players have the chance to ruin their rivals' dreams by beating them in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I understand the feeling from the Man United fans about it. We will do everything to give them that. We will give everything, then it is everything. More than 100 per cent you can't do. The fans can rely on that," he told reporters. "We have proof that we could play (from 2-1 win at Old Trafford). Then we have to play the perfect game. The key? I don't tell you. I keep that for myself. We have to go again. First of all you have to focus on different games, we have to be in the top four."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have already tasted glory at Wembley this season, beating Newcastle 2-0 to lift the Carabao Cup. Ten Hag's side also beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League back in January but will need no reminding they were hammered 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in October.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will now turn their attention back to their hunt for a top-four place. The Red Devils resume their Premier League campaign on Thursday at Tottenham.