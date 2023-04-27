Erik ten Hag explains why Harry Maguire was ruled out of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Tottenham

Gill Clark
|
Harry Maguire Manchester United Sevilla 2022-2Getty Images
Manchester UnitedH. MaguireTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Harry Maguire was forced out of Manchester United's trip to Tottenham on Thursday after suffering an injury in training.

  • Maguire out of squad due to injury
  • Joins Martinez and Varane on sidelines
  • Shaw partners with Lindelof again

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire added to Manchester United's injury problems in defence by picking up a problem ahead of Thursday's Premier League game at the Tottenham Stadium. Ten Hag spoke about the England international's absence before kick-off and explained why he was not in the squad for the clash against Spurs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[It is a] training injury,” he told MUTV. “It's a training injury. But we have proved we can sort it out. And I'm convinced we can do it today as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire joins Lisando Martinez and Raphael Varane on the sidelines for United. The injuries mean that Ten Hag has once again partnered Luke Shaw in central defence alongside Victor Lindelof for the trip to Spurs. The duo also played together last time out against Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with Maguire missing the Wembley clash due to suspension.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Harry Maguire 2022-23GettyErik Ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty20230402 Luke Shaw(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United's next Premier League match is against Aston Villa on Sunday at Old Trafford.

