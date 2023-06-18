Erik ten Hag left FUMING as takeover uncertainty prevents Man Utd making offer for Arsenal-bound Declan Rice

Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Manchester United's takeover delay which has resulted in Arsenal leading the race to sign Declan Rice.

Ten Hag unhappy with the delay in takeover

May miss out on signing Declan Rice

Arsenal frontrunners to sign midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The United boss reportedly wanted the club to recruit Rice from West Ham in the summer but due to the delay in the change of ownership, the club are yet to place a bid for the player. Arsenal are now in pole position and according to the Sun, Tem Hag has been left frustrated by the delay.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two UK Holdings Limited appeared on the official government's Companies House website, which fuelled rumours that the club's Qatari takeover was imminent. But a report from The Times, later suggested it is unlikely that the takeover will be completed before the start of the new 2023-24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal saw their initial bid of £90 million ($115.3m) plus add-ons rejected by the Hammers as they value Rice at over £100m ($128.1m). The Gunners, who are determined to sign the midfielder, are likely to place a second bid soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are currently leading the race to Mason Mount from Chelsea. They are reportedly preparing an offer worth £50m ($64m) for Mount after seeing their initial bid of £40m ($51m) rejected.