‘Erik ten Hag is charmed’ – Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd transfer hint dropped by Fiorentina midfielder’s brother

Sofyan Amrabat may be a summer transfer target for Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag is said to be “charmed” by the Fiorentina midfielder.

Moroccan starred at 2022 World Cup

Has also caught the eye in Serie A

Interest from clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco international Amrabat has seen questions asked of his future in Italy since starring for his country as they made history by reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Clubs from across Europe are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation in Serie A, with La Liga champions Barcelona one of his many suitors. Premier League giants from Old Trafford are also keen, with the 26-year-old’s brother hinting at an approach from Manchester being received in the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nordin Amrabat has told ESPN of the big future calls that are set to be made this summer: “He wants to go to the top, you are not going to trade Italy for the middle bracket of the Premier League. At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know Barca’s financial situation. Of course you never know, it will be a strong competition when you see which names are going. But my brother now has the intention to play in the top, preferably in Spain or England, I think. Ten Hag is now looking for a striker, he wants that first. From there he will see what is possible. But I know that Ten Hag is charmed by my brother, he broke through under him and they have a good relationship, so who knows.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat worked under United boss Ten Hag at Dutch side Utrecht and has admitted to being tempted by the challenge of playing in England. He told reporters ahead of an appearance against West Ham in the 2023 Europa Conference League final: “Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there one day, but it’s not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league. Football has changed a lot, it’s more physical, you have more to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity is higher. Of course, in England the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me.”

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat joined Fiorentina in 2020 and has taken in 106 appearances for the club. He is being linked with United as the Red Devils are expected to freshen up their midfield options this summer, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred linked with moves elsewhere.