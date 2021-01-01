Equatorial Guinea vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tanzania will be in Equatorial Guinea for a critical Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.
A win for Taifa Stars will see them go above their rivals as they pursue a second straight Afcon qualification after making an appearance in Egypt in 2019.
|Game
|Equatorial Guinea vs Tanzania
|Date
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Time
|22:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Equatorial Guinea squad
|Goalkeepers
|Marcos Ondo, Felipe Ovono, Jesus Owono.
|Defenders
|Carlos Akapo, Basilio, Eteban Obiang, Josera, Marvin, Miguel Maye, Meseguer.
|Midfielders
|Bikoro, Pablo Ganet, Igor Igonga, Josette Miranda, Niko Kata, Pedro Obiang, Pepin, Ruben Belima, Saul Coco, Valeriano.
|Forwards
|Cristian, Iban Salvador, Joan Lopez, Kike Boula, Emilio N'Sue, Salomo Obama, Papa, Pedro.
The Central African nation knows very well a win against Taifa Stars will help them seal a ticket to the competition that will be held in Cameroon and so they are expected to fight hard and ensure they come out victors.
Probable XI for Equatorial Guinea: Ovono, Akapo, Basilio, Obiang, Maye, Josera, Igonga, Miranda, Kata, Pedro, N'Sue.
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondani, Kennedy Juma, Laurent Alfred, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, Yassin Mustapha.
|Midfielders
|Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Feisal Salum, Himid Mao, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Iddy Suleiman Nado.
|Forwards
|Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Raphael Bocco, Yohana Mkomola, Shaaban Iddi Chilunda, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Ayoub Lyanga.
Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen will be glad to have players from Simba SC and Namungo FC back into the national fold which will boost the team’s morale in the away fixture.
The stars from those Mainland Premier League clubs were excluded in the pre-Afcon qualifiers friendly against Kenya as they had club continental assignments.
The availability of striker Mbwana Samatta of Fenerbahce, TP Mazembe’s Thomas Ulimwengu, and Wydad AC’s Simon Msuva should be another added motivation for the East Africans ahead of the game.
The players, who did not travel with the team are Dickson Nickson Job from Young Africans SC and Kelvin John, who plays for the Brooke House Football Academy in England.
John was left out due to technical matters while Job was dropped because of family problems. Also dropped were Hassan Kessy, Edward Manyama, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Nassor Hamoud, Meshack Mwamito, and Said Ndemla.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwamnyeto, Nyoni, Hussein, Yassin, Msuva, Mao, Nodo, Ulimwengu, Samatta.
Match Preview
Equatorial Guinea have won two qualifiers so far while the Cecafa nation has just picked up victory on one occasion.
Taifa Stars have lost two matches in the qualifiers so far in a group that Tunisia, who have so far qualified, are leading with 10 points.
Tanzania are third in the group with four points, while Equatorial Guinea are second with seven points and the winner of the match will put one leg into the Afcon.
Simba forward and captain John Bocco is confident Tanzania have got the chance to face and defeat their rivals on Thursday night.
“We have a chance of qualifying for the competition,” Bocco said. “It will be nice if we qualify twice in a row, this will be positive as far as Tanzania football is concerned. It will be a message to all that our game has improved and the quality is good.
“However, we have to give our best to deserve a place in the Afcon. We have to show the hunger on the pitch.”
Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea have only met once in the history of the competition and it was during the first meeting when Taifa Stars won 2-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium courtesy of goals from Simon Msuva and Said Abubakar.