Equatorial Guinea vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Taifa Stars will face a tall order as they play away seeking to win the tie and stay on course of earning a slot in the finals

Tanzania will be in Equatorial Guinea for a critical Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

A win for Taifa Stars will see them go above their rivals as they pursue a second straight Afcon qualification after making an appearance in Egypt in 2019.

Game Equatorial Guinea vs Tanzania Date Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Equatorial Guinea squad Goalkeepers Marcos Ondo, Felipe Ovono, Jesus Owono. Defenders Carlos Akapo, Basilio, Eteban Obiang, Josera, Marvin, Miguel Maye, Meseguer. Midfielders Bikoro, Pablo Ganet, Igor Igonga, Josette Miranda, Niko Kata, Pedro Obiang, Pepin, Ruben Belima, Saul Coco, Valeriano. Forwards Cristian, Iban Salvador, Joan Lopez, Kike Boula, Emilio N'Sue, Salomo Obama, Papa, Pedro.

The Central African nation knows very well a win against Taifa Stars will help them seal a ticket to the competition that will be held in Cameroon and so they are expected to fight hard and ensure they come out victors.

Probable XI for Equatorial Guinea: Ovono, Akapo, Basilio, Obiang, Maye, Josera, Igonga, Miranda, Kata, Pedro, N'Sue.