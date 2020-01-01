Enyeama relives amazing Africa Cup of Nations outing against Cote d’Ivoire

The ex-Nigeria international has taken to social media to recall his fine moments against the Elephants in South Africa

Vincent Enyeama has relived his starring performance in ’s 2-1 win against Cote d’Ivoire at 2013 .

Having qualified as Group C runners-up, the Super Eagles were faced with the arduous task of defeating a Didier Drogba-inspired Elephants side in Rustenburg.

With the score still at 1-1 after Cheick Tiote had levelled following Emmanuel Emenike’s opener, the francophone nation attacked Stephen Keshi’s men in their numbers with Enyeama called to make several brave saves.

Seven years later, the former Nigeria international has picked his double save in the 67th minute as his cherished moment of that match.

First, he stopped Yaya Toure’s effort before parrying Gervinho’s rebound for a cornerkick.



He posted the video on Instagram while adding a caption to wish his fans a happy new month.

"Just like yesterday #purejoy #pride #proudlynaijaboy. Happy new month friends. May this month bring us joy and a reason to celebrate," he wrote.Sunday Mba was the hero after scoring the winner as Keshi’s team went on to lift the diadem for the third time.

Enyeama retired from international duty in 2015 after a fractured relationship with former national team coach Sunday Oliseh.