'#Enough' - Yaya Toure, Zaha and other African stars join PFA's campaign against racism

Last updated
The continent's stars joined the PFA in calling for stronger actions from social networks and footballing authorities to wipe out racism

African players including Yaya Toure, Wilfried Zaha, Riyad Mahrez, Yannick Bolasie, Kelechi Iheanacho, Idrissa Gueye, Jeffrey Schlupp have joined their Premier League counterparts in boycotting social media for a day.

The #Enough campaign is an anti-racism drive organised by the Professional Footballers' Association [PFA] urging players not to use social media from 9am of April 19 to 9am of April 20.

The call comes in the wake of racist abuses directed at players during football games and on social media in recent months.

In a show of solidarity and in standing against the inhumane act, the continent's stars shared few words before boycotting their various social media platforms on Friday morning.

