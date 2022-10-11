Enock Mwepu could have reached Yaya Toure's level - Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic is devastated with the retirement of Brighton's Enock Mwepu opining he would have reached Yaya Toure's level.

Mwepu announced his retirement on Monday

Micho says it is a nightmare

'He could have reached Yaya's level'

WHAT HAPPENED: The 24-year-old Zambia captain was forced to retire at the age of 24 following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition. His situation was realised just days ago after pulling out of international duty for Chipolopolo.

The Premier League side confirmed on Monday that the midfielder was not in shape to continue with his playing career.

Getty

'Micho' worked with the player - who is commonly referred to as Computer, when he coached the Zambia national team, and he has revealed the midfielder had massive potential to grow.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It feels like a nightmare, it’s so bad that at one moment I think I can wake up and get to know this is impossible to be true," Micho said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"He was a top-class player that gives you an entire coverage of the field, he was simply unbelievable. You know his nickname is Computer and I was always telling him to go there on the field, and 'you are an original pure Zambian computer'.

"It will be a huge loss to Zambian football and generally African football because if there was any player who could reach the level of quality Yaya Toure had because he was the Zambian version of Yaya, it was Enock."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mwepu started his career at Napsa Stars before joining Kafue Celtic. His displays caught the attention of Red Bull Salzburg before Brighton & Hove Albion secured his services in the summer of 2021 where he established himself as a key player.

BackpagePix.

WHAT NEXT: Despite the player hanging his boots at a tender age, he has been urged to consider serving football in another capacity.