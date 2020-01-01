English football fans set to be allowed back into stadiums in October, says Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said there will be a pilot in August to check whether supporters in grounds are viable, with the hope of a full return in the autumn

English football will be played in front of fans again from October, according to government plans announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said that from August 1, "we will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn."

If this goes according to plan, fans will then be allowed into stadiums for games and other sporting events from October 1.

