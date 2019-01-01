England vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Gareth Southgate's side will aim to continue their excellent form as they take part in the Nations League semi-finals against rejuvenated opponents

manager Gareth Southgate will attempt to build upon the success of the Three Lions’ World Cup 2018 campaign by winning the inaugural Nations League, with a semi-final against the in Guimaraes their next challenge.

Fourth in , England will expect to go better in this summer, though the final between and only five days before this fixture has been a pleasant complication for the squad.

The Dutch, meanwhile, are seeking to regain respect after failing to qualify for the World Cup and after topping a group involving world champions , have successfully done so to some extent already.

Game England vs Netherlands Date Thursday, June 6 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 / Univision Deportes / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed from Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position England squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Butland, Heaton Defenders Walker, Rose, Stones, Maguire, Gomez, Chilwell, Keane, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Dier, Lingard, Henderson, Rice, Delph, Barkley, Alli Forwards Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Wilson

Seven members of the squad took part in the Champions League final - Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez of Liverpool and Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier of Spurs – with the turnaround time after that Madrid clash minimal, putting them in doubt to play big roles.

Kane was a doubt prior to the club showpiece after a spell out with an ankle injury, and after a disappointing showing might be overlooked entirely.

Possible England starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Keane, Rose; Alli, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Rashford, Sterling.

Position Netherlands squad Goalkeepers Cillessen, Vermeer, Bizot Defenders Hateboer, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Van Aanholt, De Vrij, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders Propper, Wijnaldum, De Roon, Strootman, Vilhena, Van de Beek, De Jong Forwards Bergwijn, Babel, Depay, Promes, De Jong

Kenny Tete pulled out of the squad injured, so Hans Hateboer has been called into the side but is liable to take up a spot on the bench.

No surprises are expected, with Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum both expected to play a full role, despite turning out for Liverpool last weekend.

Possible Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon; Babel, Depay, Promes.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

England have their sights on international silverware, with the inaugural edition of the Nations League well within their grasp. According to the FIFA Ranking, Gareth Southgate’s side are the team to beat, placed at No.4, three spots ahead of hosts Portugal and 12 better than the Netherlands side they face in the semi-final on Thursday.

Moreover, this is now a group with big-tournament experience, having made a promising run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia last summer, when they were ultimately unseated by , having led at one juncture.

They travelled east 12 months ago with little sense of expectation, though that has now transformed, particularly after qualifying for the Nations League final by winning a group that contained and the Croats.

Ironically, perhaps the greatest barrier to the success of the international team has been the success of England’s club game, with Liverpool and Tottenham’s run to the final of the Champions League depriving Southgate of seven players until the beginning of the week.

Of course, the Dutch have had that issue, too, with Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum arriving to their squad late, but not to the same degree.

While England are seeking to build upon recent success, the Netherlands are in the midst of reconstructing a new era after missing out on the World Cup entirely.

Article continues below

Spearheaded by Van Dijk and the bright crop of youngsters that were so heartbreakingly dumped out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Spurs, they successfully negotiated a group containing and world champions France.

They did so with fine margins, Memphis Depay’s 96th-minute penalty against Les Bleus in Rotterdam critical before two goals in the last five minutes against Germany, including a Van Dijk strike in stoppage-time, dumped Kylian Mbappe et al. out.

Ronald Koeman has the Dutch playing with the swagger that has long been expected of them, and as a player who infamously struck to effectively eliminate England from World Cup 94 qualifying, he will be seeking to deal a similar hammer blow from the dugout.