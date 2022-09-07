England star Walsh completes world-record Barcelona transfer from Man City

England star Keira Walsh has completed her world-record move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Walsh seals long-awaited Barca switch

Midfielder won player of the match in Euro 2022 final

Has been at Man City since 2014

WHAT HAPPENED? Walsh has been linked with a move to Barca for some time, and the world-record transfer has now been confirmed. She signs a three-year contract in Catalunya.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester City can confirm that Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona for an undisclosed fee," a club statement read. "Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future."