England star Walsh completes world-record Barcelona transfer from Man City

- Walsh seals long-awaited Barca switch
- Midfielder won player of the match in Euro 2022 final
- Has been at Man City since 2014
WHAT HAPPENED? Walsh has been linked with a move to Barca for some time, and the world-record transfer has now been confirmed. She signs a three-year contract in Catalunya.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester City can confirm that Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona for an undisclosed fee," a club statement read. "Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future."