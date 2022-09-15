England squad: Brentford striker Toney gets first call-up as Man Utd forward Sancho misses out again

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been handed a first England call-up for Nations League games with Italy and Germany, but Jadon Sancho misses out.

Bees striker hoping for debut

Maguire selected despite club struggles

Dier back after two-year absence

WHAT HAPPENED? Gareth Southgate has opted against drafting the Manchester United winger into his plans and has now left him out of four successive squads, but an in-form Bees frontman does get the nod after hitting five goals through six Premier League appearances this season. Harry Maguire, who has been struggling for game time at Old Trafford, retains his spot, but his club colleague Marcus Rashford misses out due to injury, while Eric Dier steps back in from the cold after seeing his form at Tottenham recognised.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is unavailable through injury, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the fold and the likes of Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish are selected despite finding themselves short on starts domestically.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate is busy piecing together plans for the 2022 World Cup, with there still plenty of places in a 26-man party heading to Qatar up for grabs. The Nations League has to be the focus for now, though, as the Three Lions – without a win to their name through four games so far – are in danger of being relegated to League B for the first time.