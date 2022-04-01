England's route to the World Cup final: How Three Lions can go all the way in Qatar 2022

England have won the World Cup just once in their history, but will have their sights firmly set on going all the way at Qatar 2022.

Gareth Southgate's side finished runners-up at Euro 2020 after being beaten on penalties by Italy last summer, but will be hoping to go one better on the global stage, having also reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

What will England need to do to become world champions for the first time since 1966? GOAL takes a look at England's potential routes to the final, which takes place in Qatar on December 18.

Group Stage

Opponent Date Venue Iran November 21 United States November 25 Wales/Scotland/Ukraine November 29

Last 16

If England finish as winners in Group B, then they will face the runners-up from Group A, which contains Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

If England finish as runners-up in Group B, then they will meet the winners of Group A.

Quarter-final

If they win the second-round clash, they will face either the winner of Group D, which will be France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark or Tunisia, or the runner up of Group C, which will be Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.

Semi-final

If they make it to the semi-finals, they will take on a team from Group E, F, G or H - Spain, Costa Rica/New Zeland, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or South Korea.

Final

In the final, they could face any other team in the tournament.

How far do you think England will go in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments! 👇