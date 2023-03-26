England confirm Phil Foden is out of Ukraine clash after having appendix removed

The Manchester City star will miss England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after being forced to undergo surgery.

Foden goes under the knife

Man City star won't play versus Ukraine

Maddison could start in forward line

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden has undergone surgery in London and will therefore play no part in the game, as Gareth Southgate's stars return to Wembley for the first time since the World Cup.

An official tweet from the England account read: "Phil Foden has been ruled out of today's EURO2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning. Get well soon, Phil."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As reported elsewhere, it looks like James Maddison could now get a start for England, with Jack Grealish having started in the front three alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the 2-1 win over Italy. Foden was a second-half substitute in Naples, but was sacrificed late on after Luke Shaw's red card.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester City have confirmed that Foden will miss a number of matches for them after the international break, which comes as a blow. The 22-year-old had returned to form of late; he's netted nine Premier League goals this season.

A City statement said: "He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The Stockport-born attacker will hope to be fit and healthy enough to feature in Man City's title run-in, despite being ruled out of the Liverpool game on April 1.