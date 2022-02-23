England lift first Arnold Clark Cup after late Bright goal hands Lionesses victory over Germany

England were crowned champions of the first Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday after Millie Bright's late strike handed them victory over Germany at Molineux.

The Lionesses went into the game knowing that they could take the title over Spain if they triumphed and scored more than once.

While they were left to sweat, Bright eventually settled the match in their favour as they went on to win 3-1.

England drew their first two games in the Cup against Canada and Spain, the latter of who took five points from their three fixtures to lead the table going into the final match.

A win guaranteed the hosts a share of the summit, but to overtake Spain on goals scored Sarina Wiegman's charges had to prevail and net at least twice.

Ellen White got the Lionesses off to a perfect start by opening the scoring after just 15 minutes, but Germany fought back with an equaliser late in the first half.

Bright then struck with just six minutes remaining, and the game and England's crown was put beyond any doubt when Fran Kirby made it 3-1 in injury time.

What's next for the Lionesses?

Once their celebrations are over, England will turn their attentions to the task of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

In April the Lionesses take on North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in Group D, having picked up a perfect 18 points from 18 so far in the competition.

Then, in June, they will compete for the European Championship title on home soil, facing Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A.

