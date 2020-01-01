England-born Fosu reveals Ghana ambition after international breakthrough

The Brentford attacker sheds light on his time with the Black Stars

new boy Tariqe Fosu has set his sights on helping the Black Stars end their long quest for a major title in recent times.

The attacker made a promising debut to his international career with a decent performance in a friendly fixture against Mali in October, earning himself a second straight starting berth in a tie with three days later.

The Black Stars have gone without a major title since winning the 1982 Afcon tournament in Libya.

"I want to win trophies, bring trophies back home and try to help the team as much as possible to bring a trophy to people back home," Fosu told the Ghana Football Association (GFA) official website.

"I think I can help the team a lot and I’m ready whenever I get a call up to represent my country so it’s obviously up to the coach to decide on the tactics but I am always ready to help.

"I like to win and so I play in different positions and in terms of passing, I’m a good passer of the ball as well."

Fosu's October output apparently left a good impression on Ghana coach CK, who called him up for a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header in Sudan earlier this month.

He first made the Black Stars roster ahead of an Afcon qualifier in March but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the match.

"I think it was great to get the chance to play for Ghana," said Fosu.

"My debut was delayed a bit because of Covid-19 but when the call came for me to travel to to play in the International friendly, I was very happy.

"It came in quite late but when the coach called me to come, I said I was very happy to come and I spoke to him before and I’m happy that he gave me the chance to perform and show my qualities."

Born in to Ghanaian parents, Fosu made his first ever international appearance at any level for his country of birth at U18 level.

He is among a new breed of dual nationals drafted into the Ghana set-up.

"My grandparents are from Ghana and they live in Ghana now. They are from Kumasi so I love Ghana," the 25-year-old explained.

"I wasn’t born in Ghana but I moved here when I was three. I schooled here at Ridge school in Kumasi so I know the country well.

"Growing up in Ghana, I always supported the team and when I got the call up, I was more than delighted to come.

"I don’t think there’s a stereotype of European players because after my experience, there has been nothing but good vibes and good experience."

So far this season, Fosu has made five league appearances for Brentford.