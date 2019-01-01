Endrick wants to have a future with Selangor

Although the club had been rumoured to be close to axing him, Endrick dos Santos has stayed at Selangor, to finally shine in their recent matches.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

midfielder Endrick dos Santos has overcome his early season struggles at the club, to return to action in the second half of the season as one of the Red Giants' best performers.

Although the club had been rumoured to be close to axing the 24-year old Brazilian in the mid-season transfer window due to his earlier unavailability, Spanish striker Rufino Segovia's prolonged injury has allowed dos Santos to stay on at Selangor, and finally shine in matches.

When met by Goal after training on Friday, dos Santos explained his prolonged absence earlier this season:

"I had an injury; I broke my leg. It was 1.5 cm."

But it's all in the past now, as he admitted that he wants to stay on at the club in the coming season.

"The team gave me time to recover, they have confidence in me and now I'm back stronger. They've helped me a lot.

"It (contract discussions) is up to my agent, so I don't know [yet] if I'm staying or leaving. But I want to stay and continue playing for Selangor. They are a big team," said the former Felcra FC player.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!