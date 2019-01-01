'End of story!' - Lampard closes Chelsea penalty-taking debate as Jorginho gets the nod

The Italy international saw Ross Barkley miss against Valencia and Pedro convert versus Grimsby but has now been made the Blues' main man

Frank Lampard has declared the penalty-taking debate at to be over, with Jorginho handed the responsibility after converting in a 2-0 win over .

Questions had been asked at Stamford Bridge over recent weeks as to who should be stepping up from 12 yards.

Jorginho has always been a favoured choice, but Ross Barkley snatched the ball off him in a clash with .

The international fluffed his lines, but stated afterwards: “When I’m on the pitch, I’ll take the penalty.

"Obviously I didn’t execute it right but everybody misses penalties. I didn’t score the goal but I felt confident.

“If there was another penalty in the game, I would have been confident to take the pen. You can miss penalties.”

While Barkley believed that he was still the main man, it was Pedro who stepped up during a clash with Grimsby.

He found the back of the net, but slipped down the pecking order against Brighton as Jorginho took charge once more.

The international never looked like missing and is now the go-to man for the Blues.

“Yes he is, end of story,” Lampard said when quizzed on the issue.

The Blues boss was then pressed further on his decision and added: “I knew you’d ask me that question again. I’m surprised about the obsession with penalty takers.

“Jorginho took it and he scored. He’s a penalty taker.”

Jorginho impressed against Brighton in the middle of the park, with Chelsea preserving their faultless league record against the Seagulls.

He did not have international N’Golo Kante alongside him, with Lampard opting not to take a risk on the fitness of the World Cup winner after seeing him carry a few niggling knocks since the summer.

Lampard said of Kante: “It’s an awareness, I didn’t want to take a risk.

“I spoke to N’Golo about it and he’s so important for us. We know that.

“He’s had a difficult pre-season. It’s been difficult for us but mainly for him because of the break-up of his pre-season, with the injury carrying over from last year.

“It wasn’t right to risk him. He could have a chance for .”

Chelsea will return to Champions League action on Wednesday before heading into the next international break on the back of a trip to .