En-Nesyri: Morocco forward sends Sevilla top with goal against Elche

The league leaders have collected seven points from their opening three matches

Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri was on target as Sevilla came from a goal down to grab a draw away to Elche in a match played at Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday night.

It was the visitors who started the match on a high and threatened earlier on courtesy of the Atlas Lions forward. That was a wake-up call for the hosts and they threatened in the ninth minute but the Morocco custodian, Bono pulled a fantastic save, denying Fidel in the process.

However, the custodian had no answer two minutes later when Enzo Roco scored from close range to give his team the lead. The goal gave the hosts the confidence they needed as Sevilla re-organized themselves in their bid to get an equalizer.

Bono had to be alert in the 30th minute to ensure Raul Guti did not double Elche's advantage and moments later, En-Nesyri was denied by the goalkeeper after getting into a good area owing to his intelligent movements.

The African was not to be denied in the 41st minute. The defenders failed to clear a free-kick and it eventually found its way to the Atlas Lion whose thunderous header was too much for Kiko Casillas in the Elche goal.

En-Nesyri would have scored his second and probably a winner for the visitors in the 74th minute, but he failed to guide his header on target despite being unmarked from close range.

He was eventually substituted in the 87th minute, with Idrissi Oussama taking his place. But neither team managed to get the winning goal.

The result put Sevilla top of the table with seven points, pending Sunday's results. They started their campaign with a 3-0 win at home over 10-man Rayo Vallecano. En-Nesyri scored and provided an assist in that particular game.

They then claimed a 1-0 win away to Getafe before earning a point in their third game away to Elche.

Valencia and Real Mallorca are in second and third positions respectively with seven points.