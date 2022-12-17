Emotional Scaloni tells Argentina players to 'enjoy the moment' ahead of World Cup final showdown with France

An emotional Lionel Scaloni praised his Argentina team's efforts and told the players to be proud of themselves even if they do not win the World Cup.

Argentina meet France in World Cup decider

Scaloni says players should already be proud

Urged them to enjoy themselves

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina are looking to secure their first World Cup title since 1986 when they take on France in the final in Qatar on Sunday. Scaloni's team will have to dethrone the current world champions to make their dream come true, but the coach insists they should be happy regardless of the outcome.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm already getting emotional, because they have given everything sincerely," he said. "Let's hope we win the title tomorrow and if can't be, they should be proud, because the truth is that it is a moment to enjoy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's final will be Lionel Messi's last chance to lift the crown in his career. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has said he will put an end to his international career after the competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Scaloni will hope to lead his team to success against Kylian Mbappe and Co. in Qatar on Sunday.