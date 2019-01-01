Emmanuel Okwi among Simba SC trio fit to face AS Vita Club in a crunch match

The Tanzanian giants dropped to the basement of Group D after losing to JS Saoura away in Algeria

Tanzanian side Simba has received a major boost as they prepare for the decisive Caf clash against DR Congo giants AS on Saturday.

Coach Patrick Aussems has Ugandan forward Emmanuel Okwi, Erasto Nyoni, and Jjuuko Murshid all available for selection when they face the Congolese side in a must-win match in Dar es Salaam, .

Okwi and Nyoni were all nursing injuries that locked them out of the Algerian trip where they lost 2-0 to JS Saoura.

The winner of the tie will sail to the quarterfinals of the continental top tier clubs competition.

Aussems, however, will have to wait for a late call from his physician on the state of Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa and Harun Niyonzima who both sustained knocks in though he remained upbeat of a positive outcome at home.

“A win is vital for us because everybody knows if we win on Saturday, we will be in the quarterfinals and this is a very big motivation for us especially players as they can write history for themselves and the club too,” Aussems was quoted by Dailynews.co.tz.

Aussems will be banking on a perfect run at home and the 12th man from the stands to sail through to the last eight.

Simba beat JS Saoura 3-0 in the opening Group D match before stunning eight-time Africa champions, 1-0.

Simba is bottom of the group that is led by JS Saoura with eight points.