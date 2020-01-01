Emmanuel Gyasi hoping impressive Spezia form can continue

The Italian-Ghanaian wideman wants to see the Little Eagles make even bigger strides towards Serie A promotion

Emmanuel Gyasi hopes to see Spezia's fine Serie B form continue after they edged past Pescara 2-0 on Wednesday, with the Italian-Ghanaian finding the back of the net.

The Little Eagles came into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss at Benevento last time out. It was their only defeat in their last 14 leagues matches (W8 D5).

It has moved them up to fourth on the log which is a promotion play-off spot. They are however just three points behind for automatic promotion back to the .

Gyasi scored for the forth consecutive match and was clearly pleased with it.

"I'm having a great time. I have to continue like this and push hard," the 26-year old told DAZN.

"We hope to continue on this streak and continue strong".

When quizzed by DAZN if his team is targeting automatic promotion, Gyasi was simply focused on Spezia's next game with Juve Stabia.

"As I said before, we have to play game by game and see where we will be in May, then we'll do the math," he continued".

"Now we are going to challenge Juve Stabia and we will do as we did today. We will not give up an inch.

"We must look ahead and bring the game home."

Gyasi has now scored five goals in Serie B this season and provided four assists in 22 appearances.