Emmanuel Dennis makes history with Club Brugge against Real Madrid

The 21-year-old becomes the third Nigerian to score against Los Blancos in Europe’s elite club competition

With his brace in ’s 2-2 draw against , Emmanuel Dennis has become the third Nigerian to score against the Spaniards in the .

Only Yusuf Ayila and James Obiorah had found the next against Los Blancos in the tournament’s history.

8:09 - Emmanuel Dennis' goal for Club Brugge is the earliest they have ever scored in a Champions League game (8 minutes, 9 seconds). He is the third Nigerian to score against Real Madrid in the competition, after James Obiorah and Ayila Yussuf. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/TLZIitE3m1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

Furthermore, his first strike was the earliest goal scored by the Belgians in Champions League history.

The Blue-Black got off to the best possible start at Santiago Bernabeu, as Dennis gave the visitors a shock lead after nine minutes despite making a mess of Percy Tau’s cross.

⚫️🔵 Wow! Club Brugge lead at the Bernabéu⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/YjwDK6jx2y — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2019

He doubled his side’s lead six minutes before the half-time break after Luka Modric’s careless pass sent the youngster through on goal, before beating Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Sergio Ramos and Casemiro clawed a point back for Zinedine Zidane’s men, but it was the Nigerian who shone the brightest in Madrid.

Philippe Clement’s men, who are unbeaten in their last 15 outings, welcome Group A leaders PSG to Jan Breydel Stadium in their next European outing on October 22.