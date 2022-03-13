Emmanuel Dennis feeling pressure to help Watford win matches

Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis insists he knew the Premier League would be physical but he is getting used to it.

The Nigeria international is expected to be part of manager Roy Hodgson's team that will be away to Southampton in a Premier League match scheduled for Sunday.

It will be vital for the Hornets to get a positive outcome to boost their chances of evading relegation at the end of the season.

"I knew the league was going to be physical, with big players and lots of running. It’s very technical and you have to be smart, but step-by-step I’m getting used to it and I’m happy," Dennis told the club's website.

"I feel pressure in every game because I want the team to pick up points and win matches, and I want to contribute positively.

"Every day I try to push myself to improve, and the squad is doing what they can to change things."

The 24-year-old West African then explained how his manager is helping the players to give their best for the team.

"He [Hodgson] is a good manager, with lots of experience. He pushes us all in training every day and demands so much, which is good," Dennis continued.

"We will keep working and hopefully our efforts will pay off."

Meanwhile, Hodgson shared what he is expecting from the Saints on Sunday: "Southampton have got plenty of quality players, and despite their recent run, they should be full of confidence because they are in a nice position in the table, and they are playing at home.

"Ralph [Hasenhuttl has] done a good job there, and I think they were clever in their recruitment bringing him in.

"They will have probably been rubbing their hands together when they saw our result at Wolves, but we’ve got to do everything in our power to scotch that thought."

Watford are 19th on the table with as many points, while Southampton are placed 10th with 35.