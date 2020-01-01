Emmanuel Charles: Azam FC seal signing of left-back on two-year deal

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have unveiled their sixth signing this transfer window ahead of the new season

Azam FC have continued with their transfer activities after unveiling Emmanuel Charles on Wednesday.

The former Mbao FC left-back was unveiled at Chamazi after passing medical and agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have confirmed the signing on their social media pages by stating: “We are pleased to add Charles into our playing unit after he passed his medical and agreed personal terms to play for us for the next two seasons.

“The arrival of Charles is aimed at strengthening our defence and his signing was recommended by our technical bench led by head coach Aristica Cioba.

“Charles enjoyed a good spell of action while turning for Mbao last season and was able to create three goals and score two goals, and we believe he arrives with the experience to help this great team achieve their targets for the new season.

“We will conclude our signings after we had two more foreign players.”

The arrivial of Charles brings to six the number of players already signed by Azam including former keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

On Tuesday, Azam were also boosted with news speedy winger Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar had committed to the club despite interest from Young Africans (Yanga SC).

“I am back now, I had an injury but am feeling better now, and I want to tell my fans, I have decided to stay at Azam, and will not leave so the fans should know, I have made the decision to stay,” Abubakar told reporters on Tuesday.

“I will maintain my style of play, I don’t have any problems because I have made the decision to stay, so I am committed to Azam and the fans should be ready to support us as we get ready to win trophies for them in the new campaign.”

The Chamazi-based club will be keen to make a good mark in the coming season after they ended the 2019-20 campaign without silverware.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.