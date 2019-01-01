Emmanuel Amuneke reports TFF to Fifa's Arbitration Committee

The tactician has sought help from the world football governing body as he claims his former employer has not paid his contractual dues

Former Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amuneke has reported Football Federation (TFF) to the Arbitration Committee of Fifa over contractual entitlements.

TFF sacked Amuneke in July after a disappointing outing in the 2019 (Afcon) in despite the Nigerian tactician helping Taifa Stars qualify for the finals after a 39-year wait.

A 3-0 home win over Cranes in the last match of the qualification process ensured Tanzania booked a slot in Afcon.

Tanzania lost all their Group C matches going down 3-0 to eventual winners , and a 2-0 loss to the eventual finalists . They were beaten by 's Harambee Stars 3-2 to exit the tournament winless.

“I’ve contacted Fifa on the matter,” Amuneke is quoted by Completesports.com.

“It's not something we should be making noise about, but hopefully Fifa will look into it and decide if it is proper for one not to be paid after work.”

Meanwhile, TFF's information officer Clifford Ndimbo said the federation will officially respond to the development in due course.

“I am waiting for clarifications from my boss. They are working on it, soon after getting the information, I will inform the public,” Ndimbo told The Citizen.

TFF has so far appointed Etienne Ndayiragije as interim head coach for the national football team.