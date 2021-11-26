Liverpool legend Emile Heskey believes Reds fans love Senegal winger Sadio Mane owing to his work rate.

The Teranga Lion has been impressive this season, already notching nine goals across all competitions, but the limelight has been on Mohamed Salah who has been on fire, scoring 17 goals so far.

"When you’ve got someone who puts up the numbers Salah puts up then everyone is going to be talking about him, even though Mane puts up some great numbers too," Heskey told the Mirror.

"And the funny thing is that we’re not even talking about forwards here, we’re talking about wingers. It’s phenomenal! They’ve got everything.

The now 43-year-old former Liverpool star went on to explain why Mane is loved by the Reds faithful.

"His work rate is phenomenal, and that’s what Liverpool fans love about him. He never gives up," Heskey continued.

"He’s always fighting, chasing back, tackling, then trying to get forward and putting his head in where it hurts, then his foot in where it hurts. That’s why the fans love him.

"There are times in football where things are not going to go great for you, but as long as you’re willing to work hard, to put your foot in, put your head in, then fans will back you all day long."

Both Salah and Mane will be out of the contract at the end of next season. Heskey has explained why the latter does not even need to talk about the extension.

"Salah does his talking on the pitch, he doesn't need to say anything off it. Let other people sort that.

"He's fantastic, he doesn't let anyone distract him, and to put up the numbers that he does... he's got to be so strong and so single-minded to be doing that while people are talking about his contract, or if he's leaving. He just keeps doing his thing.

"He seems so comfortable at the club so I don't see why he would move. Liverpool is his home now, the fans love him, although when you're playing the football that he's playing then I don't think there's going to be any fan anywhere in the world that'll hate him."

After a 4-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, Liverpool will be aiming at getting another win this weekend against Southampton in the Premier League.