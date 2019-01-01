Emery eyeing top-four finish after Arsenal's 'big performance' against Man Utd

The former Sevilla manager has credited the Gunners' ability to adapt to their opponents over the course of the season to secure winning results

Unai Emery is hopeful ’s victory over on Sunday can help propel the Gunners to a strong end to the season, crediting his squad’s adaptability as a key trait of theirs.

The north London club battled a 2-0 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the , with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka notching the club’s goals.

It was a surprise result considering just four days previously Arsenal had lost 3-1 to in the .

However, Emery’s men instantly hit back to calm criticism and maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish this season with an impressive win over the Red Devils.

"I'm very proud of our supporters, they pushed us a lot and this is a big result and they created a big atmosphere for our players,” Emery told Sky Sports.

"They [United] were in a good moment after one result against PSG but we had a big performance and we are in a good moment in the Premier League.

"To take three points and get a good position for our target is very good and I'm happy for the players.

"We can use different systems and different players and today we changed the system, after two matches away. For us it is very important that every supporter helps like they did today.

"Being competitive like today for 90 minutes can give us a stronger mentality. We are going to think of the next Premier League match, against Newcastle here but that is in three weeks and now our focus is the Europa League on Thursday.

"That is a very important match after what happened away [losing 3-1 to Rennes in the first leg]. I hope a lot of supporters come here and make the stadium full to create this atmosphere.”

Following the game at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have risen to fourth place in the division on 60 points - above both and United.

The club are now in the driving seat to secure football for next season, with there just eight league games left.

The north London side's next fixture is against Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, before taking in a Premier League game against Newcastle on April 1.