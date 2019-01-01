Emery credited with righting Wenger's wrongs and delivering exciting new era for Arsenal

Former Gunners defender Nigel Winterburn believes the current coach at Emirates Stadium has got supporters believing again after a humbling slump

Unai Emery has been credited with ushering in an exciting new era for , with Nigel Winterburn of the opinion that regression under Arsene Wenger is now being forgotten.

Towards the end of a 22-year reign for an iconic Frenchman, the Gunners found themselves slipping down the pecking order.

A humbling tumble out of the top four was endured in back-to-back seasons, with Emery charged with the task of delivering a reversal in fortune during his debut campaign at the helm.

The Spaniard remains on course to do just that, with a feel-good factor returning to north London as serious challenges for glory and qualification are pieced together.

Former Gunners defender Winterburn told talkSPORT of the changes at Emirates Stadium: “We’re in a new era for Arsenal.

“Since Arsenal have moved to the new stadium, they’ve found it very difficult to compete.

“Yeah, they’ve won FA Cups, but in terms of Premier League titles, it’s just non-existent.

“As a club we’re looking to try and get back among the elite, and I think it’s going to be very diffucilt for Arsenal to do that.

“Arsenal supporters realise we’ve got a long, long way to go.

“We’re seeing different scenarios with Unai Emery: team selections, formations, substitutions at half-time.

“But the more important thing is it looks like the team are together and there’s a driving force there.

“There’s a good feeling around the stadium which was not there last season.”

While Emery is returning optimism to Arsenal, his predecessor remains out of work.

Wenger has been linked with a number of positions across Europe, but is yet to fill any.

That has come as a surprise to Winterburn who believes the Frenchman departed the Gunners convinced that he had another big job left in him.

Article continues below

He added on the 69-year-old: “Wenger still believes that he can drive a team to be league champions, whether that be in the Premier League or somewhere else.

“I’m a little surprised that he’s not back in yet. That puts a little bit of doubt into my mind.”

Wenger was linked with a coaching post at AC Milan earlier this season, while directorial roles at have also been touted for a man who has expressed a desire to remain in top-level football.