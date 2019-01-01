Emery confirms Xhaka as Arsenal captain as leadership group revealed
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will captain the side on a permanent basis after he was voted ahead of four other team-mates in the leadership group to take charge.
The midfielder, who already captained the Switzerland national team, was chosen ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil to wear the armband.
“Xhaka is mature [and] he has experience,” Emery stated when addressing his new skipper’s position. “In the dressing room, the players voted him first for the leadership.”
More to follow...