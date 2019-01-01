Emery confirms Xhaka as Arsenal captain as leadership group revealed

The midfielder already wears the armband for the Switzerland national team and was chosen ahead of four other Gunners players

manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will captain the side on a permanent basis after he was voted ahead of four other team-mates in the leadership group to take charge.

The midfielder, who already captained the national team, was chosen ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil to wear the armband.

“Xhaka is mature [and] he has experience,” Emery stated when addressing his new skipper’s position. “In the dressing room, the players voted him first for the leadership.”

More to follow...