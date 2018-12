Emery charged by FA after kicked water bottle strikes supporter

The Arsenal manager has apologised for his actions in his side's draw with Brighton and has until January 2 to respond to the charge

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for improper conduct after kicking a water bottle into the crowd in his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

The bottle struck a Brighton supporter and though it was not included in the official's match report, Emery has apologised for the incident.

The manager has until January 2 to respond to the charge.

More to follow...