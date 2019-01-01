Emery: Arsenal can't sign anyone permanently in January - only loans

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players in the winter window but will not be making any permanent signings

Arsenal will not be making any permanent signings during the January transfer window, Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Gunners strengthened considerably in the previous winter period, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both added to the squad.

Arsenal then paid fees for Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi in the summer window as Emery went about transforming Arsene Wenger's side into his own.

This month, however, despite being linked with a number of high-profile targets, the club will only be allowed to sign players on a temporary basis.

Both Denis Suarez of Barcelona and Sevilla’s Ever Banega have been linked with the club, as well as Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, who would be able to join in the summer on a free transfer.

"We cannot make payments to sign players," Emery told reporters. "We can only loan players.

"I don’t know about his [Suarez] situation. But we can only sign players on loan.

"I know the club is working to find players who can help us, with this condition. I know these players and they are very good players. But I cannot sign more."

Suarez is potentially being lined up as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is set to join Serie A leaders Juventus at the end of the current season.

Goal revealed that the Turin side have offered him a €7 million (£6.3m/$8m) per year contract and that a deal is close to completion.

And while Emery admits the Wales international's future is out of his hands, the Gunners boss says Ramsey has been nothing if not professional despite the recent speculation.

"I say to him every day that we need his performance for us. And I was very happy with him in the last match," Emery added. "He asked in Blackpool to play. He said: ‘Coach, I want to play’.

"His future is for him, his family and his agent. But every day in training he is working very well. And I want his focus to be on us, and to be on West Ham on Saturday.

"I respect his decision a lot. I cannot say more about his situation. The most important thing is that Aaron Ramsey is with us. His future I respect a lot because he has a very private decision but he is with us every day, and I repeat that I am very happy with him.

"My last conversation with him is very important. We both spoke about the situation with respect from him and from us. His response has been a very good response in training and matches with good performances.

"I said to you before that I want to see Aaron Ramsey with this focus and these performances when he's playing. This week for example, he's been the same. He's working and training very well with good experience.

"When I look at every player and they're training like Aaron is this week, I feel calm ahead of the next match because the players are all focused."