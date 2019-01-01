Emenike: Former Fenerbahce star released by Westerlo after two months

The 32-year-old played five games in the Belgian second-tier league without scoring a goal

Belgian First Division B club Westerlo have released Emmanuel Emenike, just two months after he joined the club as a free agent in September.

Two months ago, the former and striker joined Bob Peeters' side with the ambition of helping them secure promotion to the top-flight after having a successful trial.

According to the club statement, Emenike did not reach the expected level of performance after managing just one start in five league games with no goal to his credit.

His short-term contract was to expire at the end of the season but both parties agreed on its termination on Thursday.

"Emmanuel Emenike and KVC Westerlo have decided in mutual agreement to end their collaboration. Despite the many efforts made by both parties in the best understanding, the player could not be brought to the level that both parties had intended," the statement read.

"In those circumstances, it was appropriate to end the agreement with a good feeling. KVC Westerlo wants to thank Emmanuel for choosing and trusting the club and the player wishes to thank the club for the opportunity he was granted."

Prior to his move to , the former international did not play football in the entire 2018-19 season after suffering an injury last year during his loan spell in the Spanish with Las Palmas.