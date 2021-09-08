Elvis Rupia: Ex-AFC Leopards striker signs for Saudi Arabia's Bisha FC

After being linked with Tusker for quite some time, the Kenyan completed a move to the Middle East during the international break

Former AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has signed a one-year deal with a Saudi Arabian side Bisha FC, Goal understands.

What has been said

Initially, Rupia had been heavily linked with a move to Tusker, with whom he had signed a pre-contract but ended up picking the offer from the Saudi second-tier side instead.

"Rupia left the country over the weekend to complete the move to Bisha FC," a source close to the player told Goal.

"It is a rather short-term deal which will run for one year."

The striker scored 17 goals for AFC Leopards in the last season and was the second-best scorer in the Premier League behind Kariobangi Sharks' Erick Kapaito.

He had been called up for the World Cup qualifiers by Kenya head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, but he ended up withdrawing from the national team.

"He asked for permission from Mulee to skip the Uganda and Rwanda qualifiers in order to complete negotiations with Bisha," the source added.

"The coach granted him permission and that is why he was able to conclude talks and sign the contract. He was surely grateful for being given days off to negotiate with his suitors."

Rupia was replaced by Henry Meja - who also signed for AIK of Sweden for five years recently - in the national team as Kenya drew 0-0 against Uganda before a 1-1 draw against Rwanda.

Rupia's move to the Middle East means he has signed for a second foreign club in his career. After shining with Nzoia Sugar, he moved to Power Dynamos of Zambia in 2018, but he did not find his scoring touch and left the Super League side after a short period.

He signed for Wazito in July 2019, but he also failed to settle at the ambitious club. AFC Leopards moved to acquire his services in order to replace John Makwatta in 2020, who had left for Zesco United.

At Bisha, Rupia will feature in Saudi Arabia's second-tier after the club secured promotion last season where they had finished fourth in the third-tier. The forward has joined his international captain, Michael Olunga - who plays for Qatar's Al Duhail SC - in the Middle East.