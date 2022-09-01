Elneny, Partey injuries force Arteta's Arsenal to re-think signing midfielder on transfer deadline day

The tactician underlines the importance of strengthening the team after being weakened by the absence of two experienced players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the team will be in the market for a new midfielder after injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

The duo has been critical for the Gunners, especially the Black Stars midfielder who played every minute to help the team collect maximum points from their first three matches. His teammate from Egypt stepped into the team after Partey's misfortune but was also injured in the club's win against Fulham.

The absence of the two players means the North Londoners are short in the department. After Wednesday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, Arteta provided an update on Elneny's injury and went on to explain what it means in the transfer market.

"That is not good news, we still need him to see our specialist but I am afraid we are going to lose Mo [Elneny] for a while," the 40-year-old Spanish tactician said as quoted by the club's website.

"Obviously, it [injuries] have an impact because Thomas [Partey] is injured and we are a bit short in that position. We have Sambi [Lokonga] and Granit [Xhaka who] can play there but we are looking at options in the market.

"The club has been super supportive to keep improving the squad and the team as much as we can, and if the right player is available and we can do it, we will try."

Arteta went on to shed light on Partey's situation stating he does not know for how long he will be out and the club has to be more prepared by strengthening the midfield.

"He [Partey] is going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be. Obviously, it’s not the first injury that he’s had in that area so it is a recurring injury, so it’s one for the doctors to put a timeline on it and see how he goes.

"We were pretty protected in that position and now we are more exposed, but we have to be more prepared for uncertainties. Injuries, suspensions, and things like that can happen, especially this season which will be really strange with the World Cup. We’ll try to prevent things but sometimes it’s not easy."

Arsenal are currently top of the table with maximum points from five matches and their next assignment will be away at Old Trafford against Manchester United.