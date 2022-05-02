‘Elneny for Ballon d’or?’ – Arsenal fans impressed with Egypt star after West Ham United display

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise the performance of Mohamed Elneny after they defeated West Ham United 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

After impressing in the games against Chelsea and Manchester United, the 29-year-old Egypt international was handed a third straight start since the injury suffered by Thomas Partey, and he partnered Granit Xhaka in the heart of the midfield.

Elneny produced another impressive display as Arsenal scored through Rob Holding and Gabriel to keep alive their hopes of returning to Champions League action next season.

Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to Elneny’s latest performance.

Elneny for ballon d’or. Don’t argue with me pic.twitter.com/4zkEKTham9 — GHANA GUNNER 🇬🇭🔴⚪ (@AFC_Fazeel) May 2, 2022

That Elneny pass to Nketiah is not talked about enough damn Egyptian Pirlo😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/SOI8xHyYrt — Don (@streetcitizenn) May 1, 2022

I don't do man of the match or ratings but if I did, Mohamed Elneny delivering for Arsenal once more, keeping his head in a crazy game. What a story! pic.twitter.com/h46g9sZ4Vr — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 1, 2022

I have to mention again, Mohamed Elneny is another one who is growing in confidence. Not only has he been very assured defensively, his ball progression has improved massively.



Really, really pleased for him. 🔥#AFC pic.twitter.com/Tj6P7LHT1m — AK - 24/7 Arsenal News (@akarsenalnews) May 1, 2022

Mohamed Elneny appreciation tweet.



He's been Mr. Perfectionist.

Haven't seen him done any mistake since he's come on to play this season.

Has been perfect with every pass and brilliant in transition play.



Arteta has brought the best out of him.@ElNennY#WHUARS #COYG 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/7RnA0AFIpQ — 𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑 (@saltimes) May 1, 2022

Our team has improved so much with Mo Elneny’s calming presence in midfield. He really helps Granit Xhaka excel, as well. — Jason Soutar (@jbsoutar) May 1, 2022

This Arsenals win is one of those I cherish a lot. Even with a depleted squad we had the mentality to force our way through a difficult but crucial win. Kudos to the so called squad players(Elneny&Holding) who stepped up when needed. Tavares still need some brooding;serious one pic.twitter.com/Km3C47s9ET — Medicated Adisa💉💊 (@tomi_moses) May 1, 2022

Another great Elneny performance pic.twitter.com/8QkTiRqVFD — Elnenyesta (@Elnenyesta) May 1, 2022

Elneny phenomenal ball, let's leave it at that. — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) May 1, 2022

This team has turned around since elneny was put on the team sheet. — Alex🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AFCwild7) May 1, 2022

Mohamed Elneny's transformation into peak Andrea Pirlo over these last few weeks is starting to freak me out a bit. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 1, 2022

Don't talk to me about Elneny's progressive passing, what a flippin ball that was. He is top. — Umir (@umirf1) May 1, 2022

The other debate saw fans praise the player for his performance, and how he handled West Ham’s Declan Rice in the battle for the midfield at London Stadium.

I thought Elneny was ment



to be fasting for Ramadan yesterday .......



But I watched him eating Rice for 90 Minutes 😄 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGDijcHIgr — The Lord Of The Wings @Arsenal Biggest fan 🏐⚾ (@lisa_maliee) May 2, 2022

Elneny breaking fast to feast on Rice for 90 mins gotta respect it 😭😭 — ArhabAFC (@ArhabAFC) May 1, 2022

They said Elneny was fasting yesterday & he still ate Rice.



Wow 😂😂 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 1, 2022

Thought Mohammed Elneny was fasting

Guy was eating Rice in the Midfield 😭😭 — yofada (@JokDut25) May 1, 2022

Mo Elneny bossing Ngolo Kanté, Bruno Fernandes & Declan Rice all in the space of eleven days. Absolutely unreal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 1, 2022

One set of supporters joked Elneny should continue to fast so as to help Arsenal while another fan noticed a rare thing done by the player during matches.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, with Elneny’s contract with Arsenal coming to an end after this season, another supporter feels he deserves an extension.

#EidMubarak to everyone…including Elneny who should continue fasting since it makes him play so well for Arsenal.😊 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) May 2, 2022

Mohamed Elneny honouring us with a final Ramadan 10/10 performance a day before Eid. pic.twitter.com/I6FvuuPG5L — ibrahim (@ixrahim9) May 1, 2022

Ramadan Elneny is from a different gravy. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) May 1, 2022

Elneny playing for a new contract.



His current ends in the summer.



Ramadan is helping him ✈️ — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 1, 2022

One thing about Elneny is that he’s always going to jump on his team mates 😄 pic.twitter.com/TuvgMoo30D — LUCY♦️ (@afclucyyy) May 1, 2022

With Partey picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4, another supporter insists Arsenal have not missed the Ghanaian, with Elneny stepping in with aplomb.

We haven't missed Partey that much because of the Egyptian midfielder Elneny 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/uDuPMiSiLj — Rich Tymmer (@TonyYrn2) May 2, 2022

Does Elneny deserve a contract extension at Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.