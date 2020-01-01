Elneny keeps Arsenal exit door open with Besiktas future admission

The Egypt international midfielder is currently taking in a season-long loan away from Emirates Stadium and says he would be happy to remain in Turkey

Mohamed Elneny is keeping the door open for a permanent move away from to be made, with the Egyptian midfielder keen on sticking around at loan club .

The 27-year-old completed a season-long switch to Turkey in the summer of 2019 and there is an option to buy within that agreement, with it suggested that the Gunners value Elneny at around £15 million ($19m).

It remains to be seen whether that clause will be triggered, but nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

Elneny told beIN Sports: “Of course I am happy because I feel like I am part of the Besiktas family.

“Always, always, know I am glad to be here and I don’t know about the future.

“Of course I don’t know about the future, but if Besiktas want me they can pay my current team and I can stay.

“Of course I am happy to be here and I always fight to help my team-mates, to help with the club, to improve and to be like I wish.

“Every time I wish we win every game. That’s what we expect because we are a big club and we have big players and we have a good team.”

Pressed further on whether he expects to be back in Istanbul next season, Elneny, who joined Arsenal in January 2016, added: “Really I don’t know.

“Football always changes and I don’t know about the future.

“I don’t know if the club (Besiktas) want me or not, you have to ask the club as well if they want me or not and if they want me to continue with them.

“I have said all the time I am happy here. I am glad to be here. I always loved playing at big clubs.

“Before I played at in , the big club there, Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and Besiktas is a big club around the world - everyone knows this.

“It is up to the club because if the club want me, I want to stay. I can stay, no problem.”

Elneny has taken in 26 appearances for Besiktas across all competitions this season, with Sergen Yalcin’s side currently sat fifth in the Super Lig standings.