Elmohamady out of crunch Aston Villa clash at West Ham United

The Egypt international will sit out the Villans final game of the season because of injury

manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Ahmed Elmohamady will be absent from their final game of the season against on Sunday afternoon due to a hamstring injury.

The Midlands club sealed a massive 1-0 win over in midweek to keep their hopes of survival alive. Sadly, Elmohamady was taken off in the 25th minute after being in discomfort with Frederic Guilbert replacing him. Two minutes later, Elmohamady’s Egyptian teammate Trezeguet scored the all-important goal.

Elmohamady has played 18 times in the Premier League this season and has scored once in a 1-1 draw at while also providing an assist in a 2-1 loss at .

More teams

“Ahmed Elmohamady came off [against Arsenal] with a hamstring injury, so he won’t be fit for Sunday,” Smith was quoted saying on the club website.

“We’re hopeful that Neil Taylor will be back with the squad. He’s due to train and he’ll do a little bit of sprinting. Hopefully, he’ll be back in the squad.”

Smith says Villa need to go into this match with the form that has seen them win two of their last three games. They sit in 17th place tied on the same points with in 18th and victory at the London Stadium will 100% guarantee their survival for another season.

“The mindset is to play with the same belief and confidence as we have done over the last few weeks,” Smith continued.

“If we go and do that, we can get a win at West Ham. We’re also mindful of the fact that although they’re safe now, they’ve been very good recently.

“They had a massive win against Watford and a big point against a really in-form in the week.

Article continues below

“We control our own destiny and that’s what we wanted to have going into the last game.

“It was looking unlikely and that we’d have to rely on others, but results went our way in the week and we’re above the dotted line at the moment.

“The most important thing is to be above that dotted line on Sunday and we know we have to win to guarantee that. We’ll be going all-out to win.”