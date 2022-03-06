Elanga slammed by fans as Manchester City outshine Manchester United
Anthony Elanga got his share of the blame as Manchester United recorded a 4-1 loss to Manchester City during Sunday’s Premier League derby duel at the Etihad Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored braces each as the Citizens recorded a league double over the Red Devils for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola.
The visitors scored their only goal through Jadon Sancho.
Elanga started ahead of Marcus Rashford, and as some blamed him after the loss, especially for the second goal, others compared and contrasted his capabilities with the Englishman.
Some gave their own assessments of whether Elanga is good or not, while others debated the youngster's speed and his fitness as Manchester United suffered just their second Premier League defeat in 14 games under Ralf Rangnick.
While the 19-year-old was being criticized, one supporter gave his own list of players in the Manchester United squad that he felt should be replaced.
Not all supporters were of the view that Elanga – who was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 64th minute – underperformed and picked him as one of the outstanding stars.
