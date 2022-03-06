Elanga slammed by fans as Manchester City outshine Manchester United

Anthony Elanga got his share of the blame as Manchester United recorded a 4-1 loss to Manchester City during Sunday’s Premier League derby duel at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored braces each as the Citizens recorded a league double over the Red Devils for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola.

The visitors scored their only goal through Jadon Sancho.

Elanga started ahead of Marcus Rashford, and as some blamed him after the loss, especially for the second goal, others compared and contrasted his capabilities with the Englishman.

Elanga trying to emulate Rashford to see how many passes he can give away. 100% responsible for the second goal — Laurence Michel (@Laurencemic1) March 6, 2022

You’ll pls stop this Elanga hype , there’s nothing special about the boy , rashford should always start ahead of him #MCIMUN — Olomi of Africa 💦💧 (@OjoraFuad) March 6, 2022

Elanga beginning to behave like rashford. — NEW NIGERIA. (@sultan_rowo) March 6, 2022

McTominay, AWB, Maguire, Fred, Telles are poor players. Most games they play poor and get dug out of games because of individual brilliance. That Elanga will soon fall into the average at best category. They are a very very poor team & squad — Batchowski19x (@batchowski19x) March 6, 2022

Some gave their own assessments of whether Elanga is good or not, while others debated the youngster's speed and his fitness as Manchester United suffered just their second Premier League defeat in 14 games under Ralf Rangnick.

The Elanga boy is good. Not world class or anything but he is good. — 9ja (@ipoke__em) March 6, 2022

Not sure he's had much help down the right today though. Elanga has been non-existant in his defensive duties, and AWB has regularly been outnumbered.

He's not without some responsibility himself, mind — Si (@TopRed_Si) March 6, 2022

Elanga would make a decent right back at a mid table championship team#MCIMUN — . (@zeref9320) March 6, 2022

Elanga runs like he’s 30 already wtf??? — nets fan (@netsfan_) March 6, 2022

Elanga not fit for this game — Big JPT 🦅🇳🇬 (@Wharlay_Lee) March 6, 2022

Can you be slower than Elanga?? — #BlackFUTUREmonth🎱🖤 (@TysonFREE) March 6, 2022

This elanga boy is not fast — BakeD In OshikukU 🇳🇦 (@Trinvas) March 6, 2022

This Elanga is not actually fast as we thought — Dare (@dareyofficial_) March 6, 2022

While the 19-year-old was being criticized, one supporter gave his own list of players in the Manchester United squad that he felt should be replaced.

Article continues below

Apart from Elanga, DDG, Bruno and Sancho- would United miss any of the other players if they were replaced by Brighton XI — Richard Jones (@RichardJones7) March 6, 2022

why does he play this Elanga fella? — Bolu 30BG (@King__bold) March 6, 2022

Not all supporters were of the view that Elanga – who was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 64th minute – underperformed and picked him as one of the outstanding stars.

Utd are a disgrace, I can’t lie. Shambolic performance in a derby, no heart or fight in this second half. Commentators are protecting Utd by lauding City as this phenomenal team, but that’s a cop out. Sancho and Elanga are the only ones who deserve credit. — Mo (@JackOfAllSpaces) March 6, 2022

United, there were 3 players trying today. Sancho, elanga de gea. The rest are misfits. — Neil Duffin crumpet macmuffinator (@NeilDuffin5) March 6, 2022

Elanga was doing bits in this game till Ragnar took him off and all the counter attacking impetus they had disappeared 🤣 — AdeyeJesu. (@Waju_) March 6, 2022

Do you think Elanga should shoulder part of the blame after the Manchester United loss? Share your view in the comment section.