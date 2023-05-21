El Salvador stadium crush leaves at least a dozen football fans dead after stampede at match

Officials have said at least 12 people have died after a crush at a football stadium in El Salvador's capital, San Salvador, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred about 16 minutes into a match between local team Alianza and the Santa Ana-based team Fas at Cuscatlan Stadium, with the match subsequently abandoned.

The event has been described as "unprecedented" by President Nayib Bukele, who also said an "extensive investigation" would be launched.

The disaster reportedly occurred when a large number of fans tried to enter the venue after the gates had been closed and officials believe some fans had been sold fake tickets, with an investigation underway.

Local media have shared footage that appears to show fans attempting to pull down barricades at the stadium's entrance.

Later footage showed people being carried away by emergency services on stretchers as well as fans waving t-shirts at people on the ground in an attempt to cool them down.

A volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists: "It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate.

"Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered."

Luis Alonso Amaya, from the Civil Protection of El Salvador, said that about 500 people had been given medical treatment, with many transferred to hospital, with health minister Francisco Alabi saying most of those injured are in a stable condition and no deaths have been reported from hospital.

All national level football matches in El Salvador will be suspended on Sunday The Salvadoran Soccer Federation confirmed, whilst also expressing regret at what happened and voicing support for the victims' families.